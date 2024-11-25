Jorge Herrera, FRCSW sheet metal mechanic, installs drain holes on the left-hand and right-hand panels of an F-16. These drain holes are a critical feature to prevent corrosion and maintain the aircraft’s structural integrity.
FRCSW is the Navy’s premier West Coast aircraft repair, maintenance, and overhaul organization specializing in the Navy and Marine Corps aircraft and their related systems.
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2024 19:05
|Photo ID:
|8776916
|VIRIN:
|241126-D-MC995-3921
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FRCSW Artisan in Action, by Janina Lamoglia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
