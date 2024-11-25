FRCSW Artisan in Action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jorge Herrera, FRCSW sheet metal mechanic, installs drain holes on the left-hand and right-hand panels of an F-16. These drain holes are a critical feature to prevent corrosion and maintain the aircraft’s structural integrity.



FRCSW is the Navy’s premier West Coast aircraft repair, maintenance, and overhaul organization specializing in the Navy and Marine Corps aircraft and their related systems.