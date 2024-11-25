Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FRCSW Artisan in Action

    CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2024

    Photo by Janina Lamoglia 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest

    Jorge Herrera, FRCSW sheet metal mechanic, installs drain holes on the left-hand and right-hand panels of an F-16. These drain holes are a critical feature to prevent corrosion and maintain the aircraft’s structural integrity.

    FRCSW is the Navy’s premier West Coast aircraft repair, maintenance, and overhaul organization specializing in the Navy and Marine Corps aircraft and their related systems.

