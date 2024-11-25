YORKTOWN, Va. (November 28, 2024) Culinary Specialist First Class William Whitten serves diners during the Thanksgiving meal at the award-winning Scudder Hall Galley onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2024 16:32
|Photo ID:
|8776884
|VIRIN:
|241128-N-TG517-3719
|Resolution:
|2712x1904
|Size:
|791.67 KB
|Location:
|YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Thanksgiving at the award-winning Scudder Hall Galley onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown [Image 3 of 3], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.