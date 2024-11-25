YORKTOWN, Va. (November 28, 2024) Culinary Specialist First Class Brayon Boone staffs a hot carving station at the award-winning Scudder Hall Galley onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. The turkey pictured at the station was prepared for the annual Thanksgiving special meal at the galley. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2024 16:09
|Photo ID:
|8776863
|VIRIN:
|241128-N-TG517-9424
|Resolution:
|2262x1617
|Size:
|701.86 KB
|Location:
|YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Thanksgiving at the award-winning Scudder Hall Galley onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown [Image 5 of 5], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS