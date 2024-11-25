Thanksgiving at the award-winning Scudder Hall Galley onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YORKTOWN, Va. (November 28, 2024) Culinary Specialist First Class Brayon Boone staffs a hot carving station at the award-winning Scudder Hall Galley onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. The turkey pictured at the station was prepared for the annual Thanksgiving special meal at the galley. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).