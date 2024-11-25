Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAICS Creates Office of Reserve Training (1 DEC 1977)

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAICS Creates Office of Reserve Training (1 DEC 1977)

    UNITED STATES

    11.29.2024

    Photo by Lori Stewart 

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    Ground surveillance radar (MOS 17K) training was one of the courses managed by USAICS’ Office of Reserve Training.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2024
    Date Posted: 11.29.2024 12:57
    Photo ID: 8776825
    VIRIN: 241129-A-SE658-8183
    Resolution: 2877x2277
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAICS Creates Office of Reserve Training (1 DEC 1977), by Lori Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAICS Creates Office of Research Training (1 DEC 1977)

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Army Reserve
    Fort Huachuca
    US Army Intelligence Center of Excellence
    This Week in MI History
    COL Eugene Sanford
    Office of Reserve Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download