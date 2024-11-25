Abraham Lincoln conducts a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241128-N-CH260-1096 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Nov. 28, 2024) Sailors transport cargo aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) as an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, delivers cargo during a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class Fleet Replenishment Oiler USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204). Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kassandra Alanis)