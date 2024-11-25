Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln conducts a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock [Image 4 of 6]

    Abraham Lincoln conducts a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    11.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kassandra Alanis 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    241128-N-CH260-1068 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Nov. 28, 2024) Sailors handle the phone and distance line aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class Fleet Replenishment Oiler USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204). Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kassandra Alanis)

    Date Taken: 11.28.2024
    Date Posted: 11.29.2024 03:08
    Photo ID: 8776658
    VIRIN: 241128-N-CH260-1068
    Resolution: 5573x3715
    Size: 855.36 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Kassandra Alanis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    replenishment at sea
    USS Abraham Lincoln
    CNV 72
    USNS Rappahannock

