Abraham Lincoln departs Malaysia

241127-N-BE753-1123 PORT KLANG, MALAYSIA (Nov. 27, 2024) Sailors heave around line on the fantail of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN72). Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is currently moored pier side in Port Klang, Malaysia for a scheduled port visit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Glory Anderson)
