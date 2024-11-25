Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln departs Malaysia [Image 1 of 2]

    Abraham Lincoln departs Malaysia

    MALAYSIA

    11.27.2024

    Photo by Seaman Glory Anderson 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    241127-N-BE753-1092 PORT KLANG, MALAYSIA (Nov. 27, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman John Corpus, from Apopka, Fla., heaves around line on the fantail of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN72). Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is currently moored pier side in Port Klang, Malaysia for a scheduled port visit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Glory Anderson)

    This work, Abraham Lincoln departs Malaysia [Image 2 of 2], by SN Glory Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Malaysia
    USS Abraham Lincoln
    CVN 72
    port visit

