    2024 Thanksgiving at Rocco DFAC, Fort Sam Houston, JBSA [Image 12 of 12]

    2024 Thanksgiving at Rocco DFAC, Fort Sam Houston, JBSA

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2024

    Photo by Maj. JOHN MORGAN 

    U.S. Army North

    On Nov. 28, 2024, leaders from the U.S. Army North team served Thanksgiving dinner at the Rocco Dining Facility on Fort Sam Houston, Joint Base San Antonio.

