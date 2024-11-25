Date Taken: 11.28.2024 Date Posted: 11.28.2024 22:40 Photo ID: 8776532 VIRIN: 241128-A-MH135-1011 Resolution: 4775x2903 Size: 4.13 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 2024 Thanksgiving Cake - Rocco DFAC at Fort Sam Houston, JBSA [Image 12 of 12], by MAJ JOHN MORGAN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.