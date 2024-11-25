USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) frocks newly appointed petty officers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Dale Gregory, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), speaks to Sailors in the hangar bay following a frocking ceremony while in-port Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington, Nov. 27, 2024. Ronald Reagan promoted 74 petty officers off the September 2024 Navy-wide Advancement Exam. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Benjamin Hurner)