    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) frocks newly appointed petty officers [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) frocks newly appointed petty officers

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Benjamin Hurner 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Capt. Dale Gregory, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), speaks to Sailors in the hangar bay following a frocking ceremony while in-port Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington, Nov. 27, 2024. Ronald Reagan promoted 74 petty officers off the September 2024 Navy-wide Advancement Exam. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Benjamin Hurner)

    Date Taken: 11.27.2024
    Date Posted: 11.28.2024 19:47
    Photo ID: 8776519
    VIRIN: 241127-N-FA374-1094
    Resolution: 6798x3824
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) frocks newly appointed petty officers

    CVN 76
    Advancement
    Petty Officer
    frocking
    USS Ronald Reagan

