Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Nicolas Headley, from Niles, Michigan, cuts a cake during a Thanksgiving meal on the mess decks onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington, Nov. 28, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb Dyal)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2024 19:23
|Photo ID:
|8776510
|VIRIN:
|241128-N-IG750-1256
|Resolution:
|5034x3356
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a Thanksgiving feast [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Caleb Dyal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.