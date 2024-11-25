USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a Thanksgiving feast

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Nicolas Headley, from Niles, Michigan, cuts a cake during a Thanksgiving meal on the mess decks onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington, Nov. 28, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb Dyal)