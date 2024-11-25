USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a Thanksgiving feast

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Capt. Dale Gregory, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), Culinary Specialist Seaman Michael Heredia, from Orange County, California, Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Nicolas Headley, from Niles, Michigan, and Culinary Specialist Seaman Apprentice Derek Martinez, from San Bernardino, California, cut a cake during a Thanksgiving meal on the mess decks while in-port Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington, Nov. 28, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb Dyal)