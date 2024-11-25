Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a Thanksgiving feast [Image 12 of 14]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a Thanksgiving feast

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caleb Dyal 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Edward Rayos, from Long Beach, California, serves dessert during a Thanksgiving meal on the mess decks onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington, Nov. 28, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb Dyal)

    Date Taken: 11.28.2024
    Date Posted: 11.28.2024 19:23
    Photo ID: 8776508
    VIRIN: 241128-N-IG750-1198
    Resolution: 4475x2983
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a Thanksgiving feast [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Caleb Dyal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Thanksgiving
    Culinary Specialist
    Mess Decks
    USS Ronald Reagan

