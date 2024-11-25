Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a Thanksgiving feast

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caleb Dyal 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Capt. Dale Gregory, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), serves food during a Thanksgiving meal on the mess decks while in-port Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington, Nov. 28, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb Dyal)

    Date Taken: 11.28.2024
    Date Posted: 11.28.2024 19:23
    VIRIN: 241128-N-IG750-1109
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    CVN 76
    Thanksgiving
    Culinary Specialist
    Mess Decks
    USS Ronald Reagan

