    386th FSS hosts Thanksgiving meal service

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.27.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    386th Expeditionary Air Base Group leadership serves Thanksgiving meals to deployed Airmen within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 28, 2024. The tradition of leaders serving meals highlights appreciation for those deployed during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 11.27.2024
    Date Posted: 11.28.2024 10:57
    VIRIN: 241128-F-BK002-1116
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Thanksgiving
    386 AEW

