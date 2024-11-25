Truman's Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241120-N-TN409-1076 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Nov. 20, 2024) Capt. Dave Snowden, commanding officer, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), center, Capt. Thomas J. Uhl, executive officer, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), left, and Command Master Chief Samira McBride, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), pose for a picture while serving food during a Thanksgiving celebration aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Nov. 20. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Natalia Thoen)