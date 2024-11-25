Truman's Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241120-N-SW048-2003 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Nov. 20, 2024) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) celebrates Thanksgiving on the mess deck aboard Truman, Nov. 20. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Logan McGuire)