241120-N-SW048-2003 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Nov. 20, 2024) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) celebrates Thanksgiving on the mess deck aboard Truman, Nov. 20. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Logan McGuire)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2024 05:21
|Photo ID:
|8776215
|VIRIN:
|241120-N-SW048-2003
|Resolution:
|5767x3852
|Size:
|3.06 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Truman's Deployment [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Logan Mcguire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.