    Truman's Deployment [Image 7 of 9]

    Truman's Deployment

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    11.20.2024

    Photo by Seaman Natalia Thoen 

    USS Harry S Truman

    241120-N-TN409-1035 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Nov. 20, 2024) Sailors enjoy a Thanksgiving celebration aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Nov. 20. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Natalia Thoen)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.28.2024 05:21
    Photo ID: 8776212
    VIRIN: 241120-N-TN409-1035
    Resolution: 5493x3728
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    This work, Truman's Deployment [Image 9 of 9], by SN Natalia Thoen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    USN
    HSTCSG

