Truman's Deployment

241120-N-SW048-2027 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Nov. 20, 2024) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman’s (CVN 75) leadership and supply department leadership pose for a photo during a Thanksgiving celebration aboard Truman, Nov. 20. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Logan McGuire)