Truman's Deployment

241120-N-TN409-1013 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Nov. 20, 2024) Rear Adm. Sean Bailey, commander, Carrier Strike Group 8, right, and Capt. Dave Snowden, commanding officer, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), ceremoniously cut the first slice of cake as part of a Thanksgiving celebration aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Nov. 20. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Natalia Thoen)