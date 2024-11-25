Abraham Lincoln departs Malaysia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241127-N-NH911-1048 PORT KLANG (Nov. 27, 2024) Machinist’s Mate Fireman Jordan Moore, right, from Willingboro, N.J., and Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Trevor Adkins, from Oklahoma City, shift colors aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is currently moored pierside in Port Klang, Malaysia for a scheduled port visit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Daniel Kimmelman)