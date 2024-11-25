Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln departs Malaysia

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    11.26.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Daniel Kimmelman 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    241127-N-NH911-1048 PORT KLANG (Nov. 27, 2024) Machinist’s Mate Fireman Jordan Moore, right, from Willingboro, N.J., and Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Trevor Adkins, from Oklahoma City, shift colors aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is currently moored pierside in Port Klang, Malaysia for a scheduled port visit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Daniel Kimmelman)

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 11.28.2024 04:22
    Photo ID: 8776182
    VIRIN: 241127-N-NH911-1048
    Resolution: 6687x3761
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
