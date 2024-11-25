Abraham Lincoln departs Malaysia

241127-N-NH911-1048 PORT KLANG (Nov. 27, 2024) Machinist’s Mate Fireman Jordan Moore, right, from Willingboro, N.J., and Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Trevor Adkins, from Oklahoma City, shift colors aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is currently moored pierside in Port Klang, Malaysia for a scheduled port visit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Daniel Kimmelman)
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2024 04:22
|Photo ID:
|8776182
|VIRIN:
|241127-N-NH911-1048
|Resolution:
|6687x3761
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
