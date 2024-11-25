Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAY Commodore Matthew C. Perry General Mess hosts Thanksgiving Meal [Image 12 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CFAY Commodore Matthew C. Perry General Mess hosts Thanksgiving Meal

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    11.28.2024

    Photo by James Kimber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (November 28, 2024) - The Commodore Matthew C. Perry General Mess hosted an Open Galley Event to serve Thanksgiving meals to the Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka base community members Thursday, November 28. The galley staff prepared 22 turkeys, 17 baked hams, 15 ribeye roasts, and 10 pans of traditional sides including macaroni and cheese, sweet potatoes with marshmallows, and green bean casserole among other favorites over two days in anticipation of serving approximately 1,000 guests. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2024
    Date Posted: 11.28.2024 02:12
    Photo ID: 8776109
    VIRIN: 241128-N-FG395-1018
    Resolution: 11648x8736
    Size: 77.02 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY Commodore Matthew C. Perry General Mess hosts Thanksgiving Meal [Image 15 of 15], by James Kimber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAY Commodore Matthew C. Perry General Mess hosts Thanksgiving Meal
    CFAY Commodore Matthew C. Perry General Mess hosts Thanksgiving Meal
    CFAY Commodore Matthew C. Perry General Mess hosts Thanksgiving Meal
    CFAY Commodore Matthew C. Perry General Mess hosts Thanksgiving Meal
    CFAY Commodore Matthew C. Perry General Mess hosts Thanksgiving Meal
    CFAY Commodore Matthew C. Perry General Mess hosts Thanksgiving Meal
    CFAY Commodore Matthew C. Perry General Mess hosts Thanksgiving Meal
    CFAY Commodore Matthew C. Perry General Mess hosts Thanksgiving Meal
    CFAY Commodore Matthew C. Perry General Mess hosts Thanksgiving Meal
    CFAY Commodore Matthew C. Perry General Mess hosts Thanksgiving Meal
    CFAY Commodore Matthew C. Perry General Mess hosts Thanksgiving Meal
    CFAY Commodore Matthew C. Perry General Mess hosts Thanksgiving Meal
    CFAY Commodore Matthew C. Perry General Mess hosts Thanksgiving Meal
    CFAY Commodore Matthew C. Perry General Mess hosts Thanksgiving Meal
    CFAY Commodore Matthew C. Perry General Mess hosts Thanksgiving Meal

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    Thanksgiving
    Culinary Specialist
    Commodore Matthew C. Perry General Mess

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download