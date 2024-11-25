CFAY Commodore Matthew C. Perry General Mess hosts Thanksgiving Meal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (November 28, 2024) - The Commodore Matthew C. Perry General Mess hosted an Open Galley Event to serve Thanksgiving meals to the Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka base community members Thursday, November 28. The galley staff prepared 22 turkeys, 17 baked hams, 15 ribeye roasts, and 10 pans of traditional sides including macaroni and cheese, sweet potatoes with marshmallows, and green bean casserole among other favorites over two days in anticipation of serving approximately 1,000 guests. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)