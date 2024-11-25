241123-N-CU072-1098 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Nov. 23, 2024) – The Royal Brunei Navy Darussalam-class offshore patrol vessel KDB Darulehsan (07) and transits the South China Sea during a a group sail with Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Omaha (LCS 12) for Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Brunei 2024, Nov. 23. This year marks the 30th iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2024 21:49
|Photo ID:
|8776042
|VIRIN:
|241123-N-CU072-1098
|Resolution:
|5090x3393
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|BN
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Omaha Participates in CARAT Brunei 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.