    USS Omaha Participates in CARAT Brunei 2024 [Image 6 of 8]

    USS Omaha Participates in CARAT Brunei 2024

    BRUNEI

    11.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Lynch 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    241123-N-CU072-1074 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Nov. 23, 2024) – U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate Seaman Kameron Gilder, from Bellingham, Wash., observes the Royal Brunei Navy Darussalam-class offshore patrol vessel KDB Darulehsan (07) through binoculars from the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Omaha (LCS 12) during a group sail between Omaha and Darulehsan for Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Brunei 2024, Nov. 23. This year marks the 30th iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch)

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 21:49
    Photo ID: 8776041
    VIRIN: 241123-N-CU072-1074
    Resolution: 5967x3356
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: BN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS Omaha Participates in CARAT Brunei 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

