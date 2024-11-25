USS Omaha (LCS 12) Participates in CARAT Brunei

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241123-N-CU072-1015 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Nov. 23, 2024) – U.S. Navy Electronics Technician 3rd Class Alvin Nguyn, from San Francisco, looks through a gyroscope on the bridge wing of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Omaha (LCS 12) during a group sail between Omaha and the Royal Brunei Navy Darussalam-class offshore patrol vessel KDB Darulehsan (07) for Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Brunei 2024, Nov. 23. This year marks the 30th iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch)