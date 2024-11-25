Patrol Squadron 47 hosts static display at CARAT Brunei 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241122-N-CU072-1035 BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Brunei (Nov. 22, 2024) – Lt. Murphy Davis assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 47, the "Golden Swordsmen," explains the capabilities of the P-8A Poseidon during a static display at Royal Brunei Air Force Base, Rimba for Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Brunei 2024, Nov. 22. This year marks the 30th iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch)