Patrol Squadron 47 hosts static display at CARAT Brunei 2024

241122-N-CU072-1033 BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Brunei (Nov. 22, 2024) – Lt. Murphy Davis assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 47, the "Golden Swordsmen," explains the capabilities of the P-8A Poseidon during a static display at Royal Brunei Air Force Base, Rimba for Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Brunei 2024, Nov. 22. This year marks the 30th iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2024 19:59
|Photo ID:
|8775948
|VIRIN:
|241122-N-CU072-1033
|Resolution:
|6198x4132
|Size:
|3.53 MB
|Location:
|BN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
