Patrol Squadron 47 hosts static display at CARAT Brunei 2024

241122-N-CU072-1021 BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Brunei (Nov. 22, 2024) – Naval Aircrewman Operator 1st Class Marcangelo Lizza, right, from Scranton, Pennsylvania, assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 47, the "Golden Swordsmen," explains the capabilities of the P-8A Poseidon to Naval Aircrewman Tactical Helicopter 2nd Class Jack Conners, left, from Cincinnati, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 35 during a static display at Royal Brunei Air Force Base, Rimba for Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Brunei 2024, Nov. 22. This year marks the 30th iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch)