FCC Thongpet Commissions as an officer

Ensign Varinda Thongpet, from Sacramento, California, receives her officer combination cover during her commissioning ceremony aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), November 27, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)
|11.27.2024
|11.27.2024 16:16
|8775745
241127-N-IL330-1143
|5472x3648
|2.38 MB
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|3
|0
