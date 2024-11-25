FCC Thongpet Commissions as an officer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Cmdr. Raul Garcia, the admin officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), gives remarks during a commissioning ceremony for Chief Fire Controlman Varinda Thongpet, from Sacramento, California, November 27, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)