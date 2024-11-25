Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FCC Thongpet Commissions as an officer [Image 2 of 7]

    FCC Thongpet Commissions as an officer

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.27.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    241127-N- IL330--1062

    Senior Chief Personnel Specialist Dwayne Smith delivers the invocation during a commissioning ceremony for Chief Fire Controlman Varinda Thongpet, from Sacramento, California, aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), November 27, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)

    Date Taken: 11.27.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 16:16
    Photo ID: 8775741
    VIRIN: 241127-N-IL330-1062
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, FCC Thongpet Commissions as an officer [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy
    Amphibious Assault
    Tripoli

