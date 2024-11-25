Date Taken: 11.27.2024 Date Posted: 11.27.2024 16:16 Photo ID: 8775741 VIRIN: 241127-N-IL330-1062 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 2.18 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, FCC Thongpet Commissions as an officer [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.