FCC Thongpet Commissions as an officer

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Sophia Villareal, from Orange County, California, sings the National Anthem during a commissioning ceremony for Chief Fire Controlman Varinda Thongpet, from Sacramento, California aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), November 27, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)