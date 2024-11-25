Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Panther View Exercise [Image 2 of 6]

    Panther View Exercise

    AURORA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hollis 

    Space Base Delta 2

    Service members apprehend a simulated active shooter during an active shooter exercise at Buckley Space Force Base Colorado, Nov 20, 2024. The exercise simulated an active shooter, 3 casualties, medical evacuation and apprehension of the suspect. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hollis)

