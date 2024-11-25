USS Essex Celebrates Native American Indian Heritage Month

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ensign Tristin Sam, left, and Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 1st Class Shelby Sacilotto, both assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), cut the cake to celebrate Native American Indian Heritage Month on the mess decks, Nov. 21, 2024. This year’s National American Indian Heritage Month theme, “Affirming Native Voices: Visibility-Leadership-Service,” resonates deeply with the DoD’s workforce culture. The theme encapsulates three key values – Visibility, Leadership, and Service – that are not only integral to the observance but also to the DoD and its mission. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Aaron J. Rolle)