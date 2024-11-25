USS Essex Celebrates Native American Indian Heritage Month

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ensign Tristin Sam, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), speaks to Sailors about Navajo Code Talkers and their legacy as military service members during a Native American Indian Heritage Month presentation on the mess decks, Nov. 21, 2024. This year’s National American Indian Heritage Month theme, “Affirming Native Voices: Visibility-Leadership-Service,” resonates deeply with the DoD’s workforce culture. The theme encapsulates three key values – Visibility, Leadership, and Service – that are not only integral to the observance but also to the DoD and its mission. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Aaron J. Rolle)