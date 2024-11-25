Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex Celebrates Native American Indian Heritage Month [Image 6 of 9]

    USS Essex Celebrates Native American Indian Heritage Month

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Aaron Rolle 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 1st Class Shelby Sacilotto, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), speaks to Sailors about her grandmother, an Ojibwe Indian, and the historical challenges of the Ojibwe people during a Native American Indian Heritage Month presentation on the mess decks, Nov. 21, 2024. This year’s National American Indian Heritage Month theme, “Affirming Native Voices: Visibility-Leadership-Service,” resonates deeply with the DoD’s workforce culture. The theme encapsulates three key values – Visibility, Leadership, and Service – that are not only integral to the observance but also to the DoD and its mission. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Aaron J. Rolle)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 14:41
    Photo ID: 8775567
    VIRIN: 241121-N-GN902-1065
    Resolution: 3170x2826
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, USS Essex Celebrates Native American Indian Heritage Month [Image 9 of 9], by SA Aaron Rolle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

