USS Essex Celebrates Native American Indian Heritage Month

Operations Specialist 2nd Class Kimberly Narez, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), speaks to Sailors about the event as Master of Ceremony during a Native American Indian Heritage Month presentation on the mess decks, Nov. 21, 2024. This year’s National American Indian Heritage Month theme, “Affirming Native Voices: Visibility-Leadership-Service,” resonates deeply with the DoD’s workforce culture. The theme encapsulates three key values – Visibility, Leadership, and Service – that are not only integral to the observance but also to the DoD and its mission. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Aaron J. Rolle)
