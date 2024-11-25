Keesler celebrates Native American Heritage Month

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tribal members of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians perform a “Walk Dance” to an audience of U.S. Airmen and civilians during a Native American Heritage Month event at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Nov. 15, 2024. The Tribe is the only federally recognized Native American tribe in Mississippi and has more than 11,000 members and more than 33,000 acres of Tribal land across Mississippi and Tennessee. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)