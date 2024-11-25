U.S. Airmen and civilians participate in a “Stealing Partners” dance with Tribal members of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians during a Native American Heritage Month event at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Nov. 15, 2024. Native American Heritage Month is celebrated throughout November by paying tribute to the rich history and traditions of Native Americans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2024 13:23
|Photo ID:
|8775435
|VIRIN:
|241115-F-TI822-2133
|Resolution:
|6147x4098
|Size:
|3.71 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Keesler celebrates Native American Heritage Month [Image 7 of 7], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.