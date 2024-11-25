Keesler celebrates Native American Heritage Month

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tribal members of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians perform a “Friendship Dance” during a Native American Heritage Month event at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Nov. 15, 2024. Native American Heritage Month is celebrated throughout November by paying tribute to the rich history and traditions of Native Americans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)