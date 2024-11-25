Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Keesler celebrates Native American Heritage Month [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Keesler celebrates Native American Heritage Month

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2024

    Photo by Andrew Young 

    81st Training Wing

    U.S. Airman Jason Fehring, 81st Communications Squadron client systems technician, fires a dart from a blow gun during a Native American Heritage Month event at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Nov. 15, 2024. The blow gun was traditionally used for hunting among many Native American tribes, and this event allowed Airmen to experience a culture different from their own. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 13:23
    Photo ID: 8775433
    VIRIN: 241115-F-TI822-1037
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.77 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keesler celebrates Native American Heritage Month [Image 7 of 7], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Keesler celebrates Native American Heritage Month
    Keesler celebrates Native American Heritage Month
    Keesler celebrates Native American Heritage Month
    Keesler celebrates Native American Heritage Month
    Keesler celebrates Native American Heritage Month
    Keesler celebrates Native American Heritage Month
    Keesler celebrates Native American Heritage Month

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Native American Heritage Month
    Keesler Air Force Base
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download