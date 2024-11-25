Keesler celebrates Native American Heritage Month

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airman Jason Fehring, 81st Communications Squadron client systems technician, fires a dart from a blow gun during a Native American Heritage Month event at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Nov. 15, 2024. The blow gun was traditionally used for hunting among many Native American tribes, and this event allowed Airmen to experience a culture different from their own. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)