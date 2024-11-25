Keesler celebrates Native American Heritage Month

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MeShay Jimmie, the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians public affairs coordinator, gives a presentation on her daughter’s handmade dress and other Choctaw items during a Native American Heritage Month event at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Nov. 15, 2024. Native American Heritage Month is celebrated throughout November by paying tribute to the rich history and traditions of Native Americans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)