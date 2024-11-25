Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keesler celebrates Native American Heritage Month [Image 1 of 7]

    Keesler celebrates Native American Heritage Month

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2024

    Photo by Andrew Young 

    81st Training Wing

    Leilani Elyse Allen, the 2024-2025 Choctaw Indian Princess of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, introduces herself during a presentation for Native American Heritage Month event at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Nov. 15, 2024. The Choctaw Indian Princess is crowned each year on the first night of the Choctaw Indian Fair, and serves the following year as a tribe representative and goodwill ambassador at special events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 13:23
    Photo ID: 8775431
    VIRIN: 241115-F-TI822-1028
    Resolution: 3913x5870
    Size: 3.41 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
    National Native American Heritage Month
    Keesler Air Force Base
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command

