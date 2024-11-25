Keesler celebrates Native American Heritage Month

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leilani Elyse Allen, the 2024-2025 Choctaw Indian Princess of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, introduces herself during a presentation for Native American Heritage Month event at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Nov. 15, 2024. The Choctaw Indian Princess is crowned each year on the first night of the Choctaw Indian Fair, and serves the following year as a tribe representative and goodwill ambassador at special events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)