Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS John C. Stennis Thanksgiving Food Drive [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS John C. Stennis Thanksgiving Food Drive

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikayla Alley 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    241122-N-KA912-1150 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Nov. 22, 2024) Religious Programs Specialist Seaman Apprentice Dylan Spooner, left, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Apprentice Dmitry Allport, also assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), prepare donations for the ship’s Thanksgiving food drive benefiting Sailors also assigned to the Stennis, in Newport News, Virginia, November 22, 2024. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mikayla Alley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 13:01
    Photo ID: 8775414
    VIRIN: 241122-N-KA912-1150
    Resolution: 4800x3195
    Size: 694.06 KB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John C. Stennis Thanksgiving Food Drive [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Mikayla Alley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS John C. Stennis Thanksgiving Food Drive
    USS John C. Stennis Thanksgiving Food Drive
    USS John C. Stennis Thanksgiving Food Drive
    USS John C. Stennis Thanksgiving Food Drive
    USS John C. Stennis Thanksgiving Food Drive
    USS John C. Stennis Thanksgiving Food Drive

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JCS
    Thanksgiving
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH
    CVN74
    KA912

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download