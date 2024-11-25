USS John C. Stennis Thanksgiving Food Drive

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241122-N-KA912-1075 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Nov. 22, 2024) Sailors, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), distribute donations to Sailors also assigned to the Stennis, during the ship’s Thanksgiving food drive in Newport News, Virginia, November 22, 2024. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mikayla Alley)