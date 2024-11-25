Marine’s Award-Winning NPS Thesis Explores Mixed-Reality for Training Naval Aviators

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach, commander, Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR), congratulates then U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Thomas Cecil during the NPS Spring Quarter graduation ceremony in King Hall, June 21. An award-winning graduate from NPS’ Modeling, Virtual Environments and Simulation (MOVES) program, Cecil is one of six nominees for the Best Paper Award at the world’s largest modeling, simulation and training conference, held in Orlando, Florida in early December 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Javier Chagoya)