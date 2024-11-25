Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine’s Award-Winning NPS Thesis Explores Mixed-Reality for Training Naval Aviators

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2024

    Photo by Javier Chagoya 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach, commander, Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR), congratulates then U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Thomas Cecil during the NPS Spring Quarter graduation ceremony in King Hall, June 21. An award-winning graduate from NPS’ Modeling, Virtual Environments and Simulation (MOVES) program, Cecil is one of six nominees for the Best Paper Award at the world’s largest modeling, simulation and training conference, held in Orlando, Florida in early December 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Javier Chagoya)

    Marine&rsquo;s Award-Winning NPS Thesis Explores Mixed-Reality for Training Naval Aviators

