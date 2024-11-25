Pathfinders get festive with a holiday market

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A shopper admires Christmas ornaments at a holiday market on RAF Croughton, England, Nov. 22, 2024. The 422nd Force Support Squadron held a tree lighting ceremony and holiday market which allowed Airmen and families across the 501st Combat Support Wing to come together and celebrate the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)