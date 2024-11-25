Pathfinders get festive with a holiday market

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. James Young, 422nd Force Support Squadron (FSS) commander, makes an announcement during a holiday market on RAF Croughton, England, Nov. 22, 2024. The 422nd FSS held a tree lighting ceremony and holiday market which allowed Airmen and families across the 501st Combat Support Wing to come together and celebrate the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)